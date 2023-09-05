Home

Lifestyle

Weight Loss and Sleep: 5 Ways How Poor Quality Sleep Cycle Can Hamper Your Goal of Reducing Extra Kilos

Weight Loss and Sleep: 5 Ways How Poor Quality Sleep Cycle Can Hamper Your Goal of Reducing Extra Kilos

Apart from exercise and diet, sleep is one the major components that impact weight loss routine. Uncovering the connection between the two, here is how poor quality sleep can hamper weight loss routine.

How Bad Sleep Affects Weight Loss Process (Freepik)

In the pursuit of shedding those extra pounds, most of us focus on dietary choices and exercise routines, lifestyle changes etc. While these are crucial components of weight management, there’s one often overlooked factor that plays a significant role in our weight loss journey -sleep. This is one of the most underrated aspects of health overall. Hustle culture at work has made us put sleeping on the back burner. Poor quality sleep, erratic sleep schedule or sleep deprivation can seriously hinder weight loss growth.

Trending Now

The connection between sleep and weight loss is a fascinating one, and it’s time to uncover the impact it can have on our quest for a healthier body.

You may like to read

5 WAYS HOW SLEEP IMPACTS WEIGHT LOSS

Disrupts hormonal balance: The link between sleep and weight loss begins with hormones. When we don’t get enough sleep, our body’s hormonal balance is disrupted. Two hormones, in particular, come into play—ghrelin and leptin. Ghrelin is the hormone responsible for stimulating appetite, while leptin signals fullness. When you’re sleep-deprived, ghrelin levels rise, and leptin levels drop, creating a powerful recipe for overeating. It’s the late-night cravings and extra snacking during the day that can sabotage your weight loss efforts. More Midnight Cravings: Lack of sleep doesn’t just mess with your hormones; it also affects your brain’s reward centres. Sleep deprivation makes us more susceptible to food rewards, especially high-calorie, sugary, and fatty foods. The Energy Drain: Anyone who has experienced a sleepless night knows the groggy, low-energy feeling that follows. This lack of energy can impact your physical activity levels. When you’re tired, the last thing you want to do is hit the gym or go for a run. As a result, you burn fewer calories throughout the day, hindering your weight loss progress. The Recovery Factor: Sleep is also a crucial component of post-exercise recovery. During deep sleep, your body repairs and rebuilds muscle tissue. If you’re not getting enough sleep, your body might not recover as efficiently, potentially leading to decreased exercise performance and muscle loss. The Path to Healthy Sleep: Understanding the connection between sleep and weight loss highlights the importance of prioritizing quality sleep in your weight management strategy. Aim for 7-9 hours of uninterrupted sleep per night. Create a sleep-conducive environment, which includes a comfortable mattress, a cool room, and minimizing screen time before bed.

In conclusion, while diet and exercise remain key players in the weight loss game, the impact of sleep on your journey cannot be underestimated. Poor sleep can disrupt hormones, increase cravings, drain your energy, and hinder recovery. By recognizing the connection between sleep and weight loss, you can take steps to improve your sleep habits and enhance your overall success in achieving your weight loss goals. Remember, a good night’s sleep might just be the missing piece of the puzzle in your weight loss journey.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES