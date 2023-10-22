Home

Lifestyle

Weight Loss: Avoid These 5 Dinner Mistakes to Stay Right on The Track

Weight Loss: Avoid These 5 Dinner Mistakes to Stay Right on The Track

Dinner is an essential part of your daily food intake and, making the right choices during the meal can positively impact your weight loss journey.

Losing weight is not an easy task. It involves a comprehensive approach that takes into account your diet, lifestyle and even your sleep patterns. While there has been a lot of discussion about the dos and don’ts of breakfast for weight loss, there’s relatively less emphasis on establishing good practices during dinner.

Trending Now

Dinner is an essential part of your daily food intake and, making the right choices during the meal can positively impact your weight loss journey. However, most people often wonder about the timing, portion control and what should be eaten before bedtime. So today we’ll inform you of 5 dinner mistakes that can hamper your weight loss journey.

You may like to read

5 Dinner Mistakes to AVOID For a Healthy Weight Loss

Skipping Dinner: Skipping dinner or drastically reducing your evening meal can slow down your metabolism and lead to unhealthy habits later. Instead of skipping dinner, opt for a balanced portion-controlled meal. Eating heavy meals Late at Night: Consuming large, heavy meals close to bedtime can make it harder for your body to digest and may lead to weight gain. Try to eat dinner at least few hours prior to going to bed. Overloading on Carbohydrates: While carbohydrates are an essential part of a balanced diet, overloading on carbs at dinner especially refined carbs like white bread or pasta, can lead to weight gain. Choose complex carbs like whole grains and incorporate more vegetables and protein into your meal. Fried And Processed Food: Fried foods and processed dinners are often high in unhealthy fats, salt and empty calories. Opt for grilled, or steamed options and cook at home whenever possible. Lack of Portion Control: Eating large portions, even of healthy foods, can lead to overconsumption of calories. Use smaller plates and be mindful of portion sizes to prevent overeating.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Lifestyle News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES