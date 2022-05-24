Reasons behind belly fat: Getting rid of excessive fat or belly fat is a goal for many. People accumulate belly fat for a variety of causes, including poor diet, lack of exercise, and stress. Most people have to fight belly fat constantly because the fat in this part of the body is easy to accumulate and difficult to remove. The abdomen is one of the body parts that can fluctuate the most, and gaining weight there might be harmful to your health. That’s why it’s important to understand the reasons behind your belly fat so that you can find a perfect solution for it.Also Read - Weight Loss: 5 Kitchen Ingredients That Work Wonders To Lose Belly Fat

5 reasons behind your belly fat:

Metabolism: As you grow older, your metabolism slows down, which can lead to belly obesity. Women are more sensitive to their stomachs than men. You may have noticed that despite eating an unhealthy diet, some of friends do not gain weight. Their fast metabolism is the cause behind this. You get a bloated stomach if your metabolism is slow. Slow metabolism can be caused by thyroid problems, diabetes, and other medical disorders. Also Read - 8 Weight Loss Mistakes You Should Not Make When Trying to Shed Those Extra Kilos

Poor Diet: Eating foods that are high in fats and carbohydrates is another major cause for abdominal fat. Today's supermarkets and restaurants are full of unhealthy food items. Excess of it can lead to a number of health problems including heart diseases, diabetes, high blood pressure decrease in the level of or good cholesterol, and can even lead to sleep deprive and strokes.

Stress: Stress and poor hormonal imbalance changes may end up causing weight gain. Our adrenal glands release hormones like adrenaline and cortisol during stressful periods. Cortisol causes body fat to be stored, especially in the stomach area, when levels rise.

Excessive Alcohol: Excessive alcohol consumption might lead to weight gain because it contains high amount of calories. High alcohol consumption can make people 50 percent more likely to retain belly fat and can also damage your liver, and affect your health in hazardous way.

Lack of exercise: We must ensure that we are getting enough exercise. Endorphins are hormones that help to relieve pain and tension while you exercise. Endorphins also boost serotonin levels, making us feel better. Exercise also burns calories, which aids in weight loss.