Home

Lifestyle

Weight Loss: Can Green Garlic Actually Help to Shed Fat? 5 Benefits to Know

Weight Loss: Can Green Garlic Actually Help to Shed Fat? 5 Benefits to Know

Green garlic, also known as spring garlic or young garlic, refers to the immature garlic plants that are harvested before the bulbs fully develop. While research specifically on the weight loss benefi

Green garlic, also known as spring garlic or young garlic, refers to the immature garlic plants that are harvested before the bulbs fully develop. While research specifically on the weight loss benefits of green garlic is limited, it offers several potential advantages that can support weight management as part of a balanced diet and lifestyle. Here are five benefits associated with green garlic that may indirectly contribute to weight loss:

Trending Now

Low in Calories: Green garlic is typically low in calories, making it a suitable addition to a calorie-controlled diet. It can add flavor and nutritional value to dishes without significantly increasing calorie intake, which can contribute to weight management. High in Fiber: Green garlic is a good source of dietary fiber. Fiber aids in digestion, promotes feelings of fullness, and helps regulate appetite. Including fiber-rich foods like green garlic in your diet can support weight loss efforts by promoting satiety and reducing overeating. Nutrient-rich: Green garlic is packed with various nutrients, including vitamins A, C, and B6, as well as minerals like manganese and selenium. Consuming nutrient-dense foods is important for overall health and can help ensure you’re meeting your body’s nutritional needs while managing your calorie intake. Natural Diuretic Properties: Green garlic has natural diuretic properties, which means it may help increase urine production and reduce water retention. While this may contribute to temporary weight loss by reducing bloating and fluid retention, it doesn’t directly affect fat loss. Potential Antioxidant Effects: Garlic, including green garlic, contains compounds with antioxidant properties, such as allicin and flavonoids. Antioxidants help protect cells from damage caused by free radicals and oxidative stress. While the direct impact on weight loss is unclear, consuming foods rich in antioxidants is generally associated with improved overall health.

Remember, while green garlic may offer potential benefits, it should be part of a well-rounded, calorie-controlled diet and a healthy lifestyle that includes regular physical activity. It’s always advisable to consult with a healthcare professional or a registered dietitian for personalized advice and guidance on incorporating green garlic into your weight loss plan.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.