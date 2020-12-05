The weight loss journey needs a lot of determination and dedication. On this journey, we are often asked to give up roti or rice, for an effective weight loss. Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar break myths about rice and how rice is good for you and your body. She shared an Instagram post, shedding light on why we need rice in our daily diet. She wrote, “India grows over a thousand varieties of rice, patronise the one that is local to your region. You can eat it in all seasons and cook it like the way your grandmom taught you to. Hand pounded or single polished variants, and not brown rice, works best for the body.” (sic) Also Read - Benefits Of Coffee: Why is The World Crazy For This Beverage

Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar who has star clients including actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Alia Bhatt, shared about the benefits of rice in a post. The picture read that if you are someone who has IBS, constipation, bloating, diabetes, PCOS, thyroid, insomnia, fatigue, stress, or fatigue.

For IBS, constipation, or bloating: Rice will work as a prebiotic, provides a nurturing environment for the good bacteria in your gut and body.

Diabetes, PCOS, and Thyroid: Improves nutrient assimilation when consumed as a part of a wholesome meal, along with dals, legumes, veggies. Especially useful if you are running low on B12, Hb and D.

Insomnia, stress, and Fatigue: Rice pej or soup for dinner, soothes the stomach, nerves and leads to restful sleep. Allows you to regulate your hormones, uplift your mood and improves exercise compliance.

Rujuta’s advice is surely advice we have been waiting for. If you are on way to a healthier lifestyle, Rujuta Diwekar suggests that you must stick to homecooked meals for effective weight loss.