Struggling with weight and don’t know if you should go on that expensive diet plan that your friend had suggested? Weight gain, obesity is a lifestyle condition many of us face due to lack of exercise, sitting jobs, eating disorders. In fact, many of us fall prey to those expensive diets and don’t feel happy starving ourselves for weight loss. Also Read - Breast Cancer Drug Shows Promise to Change Prostate Cancer Treatment

While surfing the internet you might see ads promoting diet trends including Keto, DASH, Atkins, Paleo, or intermittent fasting which promising quick weight loss but what it doesn’t tell you how it impacts your health in the long run. If you are planning to go on a diet plan to shed those kilos in a healthy way, then you don’t have to pay a bomb. Yes, you read that right. Also Read - Brucellosis Outbreak: Why India Needs to Take Precautions Right Away

Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar who has star clients including actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Alia Bhatt, shared how can we make the right diet choice for weight loss. Also Read - This Is Why You Should Wash Your New Clothes Before You Wear Them, Read On

“Making the right diet choice, Follow diets which are sustainable. 1. Unsustainable diets -In short term, you lose weight, but at the cost of health; In long term, the weight comes back, and this time with many more health issues; Focus on carbs/ proteins/ carbs/ calories; Deprivation of food groups or calories; Always comes with a name – Keto, LCHF, Paleo, IF, Atkins, etc.

2. Sustainable diets- In short term, you might not see a weight loss, but health starts to improve; In long term, weight reduces and health improves consistently and irreversibly; Focus on local/ seasonal/ traditional; No deprivation, intuitive eating; Examples – home cooked food, seasonal specialties, traditional cooking methods.” (sic), Rujuta wrote on her Instagram post.

Rujuta in her 15-minute-long video explained why it is important to go for a sustainable diet plan. She said that one should not opt for an unsustainable diet plan as it promises quick weight loss and will have a severe impact on your health in a long run. In the video, she explained Whereas, if one follows, a home-cooked traditional diet, it is more beneficial and has many advantages.

The celebrity nutritionist shared an easy infographic to help people understand the cons of an unsustainable diet vs pros of a sustainable diet.



In the video, she emphasized that the goal for anyone struggling with weight should also aim to improve his/her health rather than just focus on weight loss.