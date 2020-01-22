Even the thinking of munching on fast food and sweets seems a delight. But, can you afford that? Can your body afford that? These are basically categorised as inappropriate food especially for those who are trying to lose weight. Shedding those extra kilos is not easy. You need to control your cravings and know what to eat and what not to. Apart from doing exercises and eating healthy, you need to know about the common mistakes that most of the people commit during the weight loss process, that actually backfire. Read on to know about them.

Consuming juice in the morning

Having juice as the first thing in the morning may seem to you a healthy way to start your day. However, that is not true. Juice contains a good amount of sugar and consuming it empty stomach in the morning may raise your sugar level more than normal. Also, it won’t keep you full for a longer duration. The best thing to have in the morning is food rich in protein and fiber. You can have poached eggs, oats with yogurt, etc.

Taking stress

Stress is an inevitable part of our lives, these days. Still, you need to figure out ways to be away from it if you wish to lose weight effectively. Stress is one of the significant factors associated with overeating which we already know leads to weight gain. To avoid excessive stress, you must take at least 7 to 8 hours of sleep. Also, include healthy food in your diet like salads, fresh fruits, and green vegetables. Indulge in yoga, read books, and listen to soothing music to increase the level of the happy hormone in the body.

Not getting up early and eating flavoured yogurt

Good sleep is important for your body’s overall function. But, sleeping too much can have negative impacts. It can, in fact, cause weight gain. This is what a recent research conducted at the Roehampton University has stated. According to the researchers, people who get up after 10 am consume 248 more calories in a day than those who get up early in the morning at around 6 or 7.

Additionally, if you think flavoured yogurt is healthy for your body, you are mistaken. It is a rich source of sugar and that is not good for you especially when you are following a weight loss regimen.