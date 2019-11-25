Obesity is one of the most prevalent and debilitating conditions that haunt everyone. It affected around 1.9 billion adults and 340 million children around the world in the year 2016. This is what the WHO states. World wide, the cases of obesity are increasing day by day. This is mainly because of the sedentary lifestyle, unhealthy diet, and even genetic reasons. If you wish to get rid of the extra flab, you need to aware of the right method. With the right eating habits, you can gradually achieve your weight loss goal. Here we will tell you about amla juice and its weight loss benefits. Read on to know about that.

Boosts metabolism

One of the major reasons for weight gain is slow body metabolism. And, regular consumption of amla juice can help in flushing out the toxins in the body associated with inadequate metabolism and boost fat burning.

Enhances synthesis of protein

It is needless to say that greater protein synthesis means effective weight loss. And, reduced protein synthesis decreases the body’s metabolism hence contributing to extra pounds. Daily intake of amla juice (no matter whether in concentrated and diluted form), can help in boosting your body’s rate of breaking protein.

Removes toxins

Excessive buildup of toxins in the body is one of the major causes of obesity. Amla juice removes these harmful toxins and helps in detoxing. It not only combats the reason for weight gain but also prevents further buildup of toxins. Consuming amla juice regularly can potentially increase your body’s digestion rate. Being rich in fiber, it can keep your gut healthy and help in fighting constipation, another reason for weight gain. Having amla daily can also reduce your risk of developing diabetes by reducing the level of sugar in the blood.

Increases satiety

Being rich in fiber, amla juice can keep you satisfied for a longer duration preventing you from overeating. This carbohydrate helps in keeping sugar level under check.