An unhealthy or sedentary lifestyle is what makes people gain too much weight. There are factors too in the picture but majorly your habit plays a bigger role. Those extra kilos in your tummy can not only make you look unattractive but can take toll on your overall health too. From increasing your blood pressure to causing heart ailments and affecting insulin level in your blood, accumulation of unhealthy fats in the body can do much damage than you think.

To tackle this problem and get a body of your dreams, you firstly need to make changes in your daily diet. Now is the time to replace the unhealthy items with some healthy options like jaggery. It gives best result when consumed with warm water. Jaggery is a substitute for white sugar and has therapeutic benefits. Here we will stick to its weight loss benefits only. Read further to know how this natural sweetener helps in reducing your tummy fat and maintain a healthy weight.

Improves Metabolism

An effective metabolism is necessary to lose weight. Jaggery contains significant nutrients that are known to enhance your body's ability to burn calories. These vitamins and minerals assist in maintaining electrolyte balance and improve metabolism. So, to get a toned body, all you need to do is to add jaggery in your daily diet.

Helps in digestion

Constipation is associated with weight gain. Consuming jaggery daily can help in proper breakdown of food and its digestion. Being rich in fiber, protein, and other essential nutrients, jaggery can stimulate your digestive enzymes and help in the process. It actually improves the function of acetic acid in stomach.

Reduces Water Retention

Water retention in the body can lead to puffiness and weight gain. To prevent it or get rid of the problem, you can have jaggery as it contains potassium, which is known to manage electrolyte balance in the body and reduce water retention.