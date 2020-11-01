Do you wish to lose weight but always end up eating something unhealthy out of hunger while outside. Do you also find yourself picking up a packet of chips out of convenience? If yes, this piece of writing is for you. As we all know, winter is coming and it is the season of mindless munching so it is better to be prepared unless you will end up gaining weight and that can interfere with your weight loss goal. So, here we tell you about 5 healthy snacks that you can always carry with you and have whenever you feel hungry keeping the probability of gaining weight at bay. Also Read - Easy Weight Loss Tips: Lose up to 300 Calories Sitting at Home With These Simple Food Swaps

Fox Nuts or Makhana

Fox nuts are on the top of the list of our on the go healthy snacks. Being low in fat, cholesterol, and sodium, fox nuts are just perfect for those following a weight loss regime. Also, fox nuts are quite nutritious and filling. They are rich in protein and thus help in muscle building. They are gluten-free and therefore can be eaten by those who are gluten sensitive. You can either buy and have the pre-packaged Makhanas or can fry them using 1 tablespoon of Ghee and sprinkle spices of your choice on top and you will be good to go. If eaten in the right quantity, fox nuts can stimulate your weight loss journey. You can have around 30 to 40 grams of Makhanas daily for effective weight loss.

Nuts

Nuts are a decent source of protein and are packed with good and healthy fat that is extremely helpful for the optimum functioning of your brain. Also, nuts are good for your hair, nails, and skin. Most importantly, nuts keep you satiated for long and prevent you from eating too much. However, they are dense in calories and therefore you should have them in limited quantity. You can have 10 to 15 almonds and cashews in a day.

Popcorn

Your favourite movie snack, popcorn is a very healthy and nutritious snack. While buying popcorns, make sure you are purchasing the butterless, saltless ones. In a day, you can eat around 30 to 40 grams of popcorns which is almost 4 to 5 fists full.

Egg Whites

An egg is a superfood. Egg whites have zero carbohydrates and fats. Also, egg whites are tightly packed with complete proteins. So, you must include egg whites in your daily snacks and can have around 5 to 8 egg whites a day.

Roasted Grams

You can either buy roasted grams or soak them in water overnight and take them to go in an airtight container to work. Notably, 50 grams of roasted Chana can offer you around 70 to 100 calories.