Do you no longer fit into your favourite pair of jeans? Most of us have gained weight as a result of the work-from-home culture. Because we are all guilty of putting off our weight loss goals, now is the time to get started and lose those extra kilos. Of course, the drinks alone will not make the extra kilos disappear; you must also exercise to achieve the desired effect. You're probably aware of the fat-melting properties of lemon-infused water, but there are other drinks that can help you lose weight. So, here are 5 natural fat burners that will help you can include in your weight loss diet.

Jeera Water: Jeera is an essential ingredient in all Indian curries. And jeera water is a low-calorie drink that aids digestion and helps in the loss of belly fat. It works wonders in terms of suppressing hunger and hastening the weight loss process.

Green tea: Green tea has grown in popularity over the last few decades. The drink contains antioxidants (catechins), which are known to increase metabolism. To get the most out of the drink, avoid adding sugar.

Ajwain or carom drink: Ajwain or carom seeds are known to naturally boost metabolism, aids in digestion and absorption of food. 2 tsp dry roasted Ajwain seeds soaked in a cup of water overnight. Mix the water thoroughly and have it the next morning.

Fennel drink: Fennel seeds have long been used to treat indigestion and bloating. Fennel has diuretic properties that aid in detoxification that ultimately leads to weight loss. Add a teaspoon of fennel seeds in water overnight. The next day, strain the water and drink it.

Water: Increasing your water intake is one of the most simple and direct ways to improve your overall health. Drinking more water may help you lose weight by keeping you full between meals and increasing the number of calories you burn.