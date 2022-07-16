Weight Loss Hacks: If you’re trying to lose weight, you may be tempted to cut calories, but doing so can adversely effect your health. So, rather than restricting your caloric intake, focus on feeding your body healthier foods—this is a more effective weight loss strategy. It’s also beneficial to understand which foods to eat more of in order to actively burn fat and calories. Here are some foods that can help you lose weight in a healthy and sustainable way.Also Read - 5 Food Items You Are Not Supposed to Eat After 8 pm Even if Getting For Free

5 Weight-Loss Friendly Foods That You Should Add in Your Diet NOW:

Papaya: Papayas are high in fiber, which has a variety of health benefits such as helping you maintain a healthy weight, increasing satiety, and lowering the risk of overeating. Because papayas are high in water and low in calories, they can be satisfying without being too high in calories.

Amla: Amla helps in increasing metabolism. The faster your metabolism, the more quickly you will lose weight. The presence of fiber in amla makes bowel movement easier and helps in the elimination of constipation, digestion, and gut health.

Chia Seeds: Chia seeds can help with weight loss in two ways. For starters, they’re high in fibre, which can help you feel full and prevent overeating. Second, because they expand in water, if you eat them unsoaked, they will grow in your stomach, taking up more space and acting as a natural appetite suppressant.

Vegetables: Vegetables of all kinds can help you lose weight. Cruciferous vegetables, such as broccoli, cauliflower, Brussels sprouts, and cabbage, are high in fibre and vitamins and can help with digestive issues.

Coconut Water: Coconut water is nature’s energy drink and one of the most effective home weight loss drinks. It is high in bioactive enzymes, which are known to aid digestion and metabolism. The faster your metabolism, the more fat you burn.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information.