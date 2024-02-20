Home

Lifestyle

Weight Loss Diet: 6 High-Fibre Beans to Shed Extra Fat And Curb Cravings

Weight Loss Diet: 6 High-Fibre Beans to Shed Extra Fat And Curb Cravings

Beans are an excellent source of fibre and many other vitamins and minerals that can help lose weight, control appetite and boost the digestive system.

Weight Loss Diet: 6 High-Fibre Beans to Shed Extra Fat And Curb Cravings

Did you know beans come with tons of fibres? Fibres have the power to keep you full for hours and curb cravings without adding calories. So including more of them in your diet is a key to weight loss! Some beans have so many fibres that one serving can cover half of your daily fibres. Curious to know which one? In this article, we have shared the list of 6 high-fibre beans that can help cut belly fat and promote weight loss goals.

Trending Now

HIGH-FIBRE BEANS FOR WEIGHT LOSS

Black Beans: Black beans are a versatile legume that can be added to salads, soups, stews or even used as a meat substitute in dishes. With approximately 15 grams of fibre per cup, black beans can help you feel fuller for longer, reducing the likelihood of overeating between meals.

Lentils: Lentils are not only high in fibre but also pack a punch of protein, making them an excellent choice for those looking to lose weight. They also aid in digestion and promote feeling of satiety.

Chickpeas: Chickpeas are a popular legume known for their nutty flavour. With about 12 grams of fibre per cup, chickpeas can be used in salads, curries, soups, or roasted for a crunchy snack. Including chickpeas in your diet can help regulate blood sugar levels and reduce cravings for unhealthy snacks.

Kidney Beans: Kidney beans are another fibre-rich bean variety that can support weight loss efforts. Whether added to chilli, salads or mixed into rice dishes, kidney beans provide a hearty dose of fibre and protein to help keep you feeling satisfied and energised throughout the day.

Black-eyed Peas: Black-eyed peas are a nutritious legume that can be enjoyed in salads, soups or as a side dish. With around 11 grams of fibre per cup, black-eyed peas can help regulate bowel movements and promote feelings of fullness, making them a valuable addition to any weight loss diet.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Lifestyle News on India.com.