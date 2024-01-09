Weight Loss Diet: 6 Low-Calorie Winter Snacks to Enhance Metabolism and Burn Fat

Home

Weight loss is incomplete without a proper dietary plan. Apart from proper meals, snacks should not be ignored. Here are few low-calorie snacks that will help boost weight loss in winters.

Weight Loss Diet: Love snacking and worried about weight gain? Fret not, there is also a list of healthy low-calorie snacks that may help with a winter weight loss regime. Losing weight is already a challenge in winter season. We get lazy, and sluggish and sometimes the chilly weather just does not let us leave our cosy beds and quilts. Some, need to put in extra effort to get those beads of sweat rolling. The metabolism of the body tends to slow down during winter season also due to reduced physical activity.

However, apart from diet plans, breakfast, lunch and dinner, what to snack on without hampering our regime is important too. Here are few snacks that one can consume in between meals to keep the stomach full in a healthy manner.

Roasted Winter Vegetables: Roasting vegetables like Brussels sprouts, cauliflower, and sweet potatoes can create a delicious and nutritious snack. Toss them in a little olive oil, season with herbs and spices, and roast them until they’re golden and crispy. These fibre-rich snacks are low in calories and packed with vitamins and minerals. Greek Yogurt with Berries: Greek yoghurt is high in protein and can help keep you feeling full. Pair it with a handful of berries, such as blueberries or raspberries, which are low in calories and rich in antioxidants. This snack provides a balance of protein, fibre, and natural sweetness. Vegetable Soup: A warm bowl of vegetable soup can be a nourishing and low-calorie snack option. Use a variety of seasonal vegetables and flavorful herbs and spices to create a flavorful and filling soup. Opt for a broth-based soup rather than cream-based to keep the calorie count lower. Roasted Chickpeas: Roasted chickpeas are a crunchy and protein-rich snack that can satisfy your cravings. Drain and rinse a can of chickpeas, toss them with a little olive oil and your choice of seasonings (such as paprika, garlic powder, or cumin), and roast them in the oven until crispy. They make for a satisfying and fibre-filled snack. Vegetable Soup: Prepare a hearty vegetable soup using a variety of low-calorie veggies like kale, carrots, celery, and tomatoes. Opt for a broth-based soup and season it with herbs and spices for flavour. Soups can be filling and satisfying, making them a great option for weight loss. Roasted Makhana: Makhanas are one of the healthiest snacks to eat. It is a great filler for the winter weight loss diet. Roasted makhanas add a little flavour to the diet and are light for the stomach as well. Rich in protein and fibre, it helps to keep the stomach full longer.

These are a few of the many snack options available. However, it is to note that different foods effect people differently. This weight loss regime is subjective and it is important to have awareness about what works for your body and what does not. Consulting a dietician is always advised.

