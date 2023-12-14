Home

Weight Loss Diet: 6 Low-Glycemic Foods to Include in Your Everyday Meal Plan

Weight loss with low-glycemic index food can help lower the diabetes symptoms and also help to burn calories shedding all that extra fat in our thighs, arms, belly etc. First things first, what is a low-glycemic index (low GI) diet? It is an eating plan that is based on its effects on the blood sugar level of the body. It is mainly charted out for diabetics but it may also help to lose weight with a proper set of exercises, and lifestyle changes. According to the Mayo Clinic, “The glycemic index ranks food on a scale from 0 to 100. The low end of the scale has foods that have little effect on blood sugar levels. The high end of the scale has foods with a big effect on blood sugar levels.”

WEIGHT LOSS DIET WITH 6 LOW-GI FOODS AND REDUCE DIABETES SYMPTOMS

Non-starchy vegetables: These nutrient-packed vegetables are low in calories and carbohydrates but rich in fibre, which slows down digestion and keeps you feeling full. Examples include broccoli, spinach, kale, cauliflower, green beans, and asparagus. Berries: These are one of the healthiest foods to have on your meal plan. Berries are a delicious source of antioxidants, vitamins, and fibre. They are also naturally low in sugar and have a low GI, making them an excellent choice for weight management. Enjoy blueberries, raspberries, strawberries, cranberries, or blackberries as a snack or add them to your yoghurt or cereal. Legumes: Lentils, beans, chickpeas, and other legumes are loaded with protein and fibre, which contribute to satiety and help regulate blood sugar levels. They are also a good source of essential minerals and vitamins like iron, folate, and magnesium. Nuts and seeds: While calorie-dense, nuts and seeds offer healthy fats, protein, and fiber, making them a satisfying snack or addition to meals. Choose almonds, walnuts, pistachios, chia seeds, flaxseeds, or pumpkin seeds in moderation. Oatmeal: Steel-cut or rolled oats are excellent sources of fibre and complex carbohydrates, providing sustained energy throughout the morning. Pair them with berries, nuts, or a drizzle of honey for a satisfying and low-GI breakfast. Yoghurt: Unsweetened Greek yoghurt is a rich source of protein, calcium, and probiotics, promoting gut health and aiding in digestion. Choose plain yoghurt and add your own low-sugar fruits, nuts, or seeds for a healthy and delicious snack.

Quick Weight Loss Tips

Limit processed foods and sugary drinks.

Focus on whole, unprocessed foods.

Combine low GI foods with protein and healthy fats for balanced meals.

Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water throughout the day.

Be physically active and engage in regular exercise.

Consult a registered dietitian or nutritionist for personalised dietary advice.

Maintaining a healthy weight can help solve several health-related issues. From diabetes to joint pain, weight management is essential. It can further proper to lead a healthier lifestyle as well. Making few changes in diet can help control glucose spike, extra fat and more.

