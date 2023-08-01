Weight Loss Diet: 7 Foods to Boost Metabolism And Shed Extra Kilos Faster

Home

The body's metabolic activity directly impacts the weight loss process as well.

A weight loss regime requires a lot of discipline and lifestyle changes as well. From how we start our day to how we end it, and all that’s in between, everything affects the weight loss regime. Dietary practices is one of the most important aspects that affect body weight. It’s true that certain foods may help slightly increase your metabolic rate. This is the number of calories that your body burns. Experts urge that metabolism is a complex interplay of genetic, physiological, lifestyle, and environmental factors that collectively determine the body’s energy expenditure.

Metabolism essentially works for breaking down of food for the body to be able to consume enough energy to help optimal functioning for the day. While slow metabolism is not directly affected with slow weight loss or weight gain, but a good metabolic rate definitely aids the process of weight loss.

7 FOODS TO ENHANCE METABOLISM

Protein-Rich Diet: A protein-rich diet is essential when on weight loss. Meat, fish, eggs, legumes, seeds etc help to increase metabolism.

Chilli Peppers: Chilli peppers are said to be good for health. Cayenne pepper has capasaicin that helps to promote weight loss. It increases the process of burning fat and helps in reducing the lowering of fat. Mineral-Rich Diet: A diet with spinach, legumes, bananas are few foods to add in mineral diet that also have magnesium content that helps to increase metabolism. Green Tea: There are different types of green tea that often are made for the weight loss diet. Tea contains compunds called catechins that help to boost the metabolic rate. Oolong tea, and matcha green tea are said to increase fat oxidation that further may help to burn extra calories. Beans and Legumes: Lentils, chickpeas, black beans, peanuts etc are mostly considered a part of a healthy diet. These foods are rich in protein and dietary fibre that further helps to lower the fat content and also helps the digestive process Ginger: Ginger is one of the healthiest herbs and spices available right off the kitchen shelf. Ginger helps to solve several health purposes. It helps to boost metabolism and has many other medicinal properties Cinnamon: Cinnamon is another household name that may help with the metabolic activity of the body. This spice may help to increase insulin sensitivity, impact blood sugar levels, metabolism etc. Bowlful of Berries: Strawberry, blueberry etc are one of the healthiest foods to add to your meal. they make up for a good snacking option as well. Loaded with anti-oxidants, berries help to reduce oxidative stress on the body further aids in enhancing metabolism.

