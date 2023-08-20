Weight Loss Diet: 7 Mini Meals to Include in Every Day Meal to Shed Belly Fat

Home

Portion control is one of the golden rules when trying to lose weight. Here are some expert recommended mini meals to add in your meal plate in order to reduce belly fat.

Weight Loss: Weight loss journey can be tough. It requires its own set of dedication and determination. What to eat, what not to eat and how much to eat, is one of the pillars to lose weight. There is an inexhaustible list of what we can eat, or what are some of the ideal food combinations to try but what also is essential is how much to consume. Yes, portion control is a major contributor to getting that stubborn fat out of the body. Celebrity nutritionist Anjali Mukherjee, recommends a few mini-meals that can definitely make the cut for a weight-loss meal plate.

Studies have shown that eating frequent mini-meals spread throughout the day prevents the metabolism from slowing down, reduces hunger pangs, optimally fuels your body and has a positive impact on cholesterol & insulin levels.

WEIGHT LOSS: 7 HEALTHY MEALS TO LOSE WEIGHT

1 cup of soya milk with almonds: Both soy milk and almonds are known to have several health benefits. Low-calorie and healthy fat content in them may aid with reducing weight. Whole wheat bread sandwich: Half a sandwich made with one slice of whole wheat bread with healthy fillings like shredded chicken, cucumber, tomato or paneer makes up for a healthy snack. Bowl of moong sprouts with salad: Moong dal sprouts are a powerhouse of nutrients and minerals. It is loaded with vitamin C, vitamin K, vitamin B9, magnesium, protein and fibre. This low-calorie meal is a great snack to consume when trying to lose weight. A handful of peanuts with channa: Nuts are packed with nutrients and may keep your stomach full longer. When consumed in moderation every day, they may as well help to lose weight. According to Anjali Mukherjee, peanuts and channa can be consumed in a ratio of 1:1 for losing weight. Wheat bran rotis: Subsitutte your rotis with wheat bran rotis and reduce the number of rotis to half of your regular consumption. Toast and Omelette: 1 toast with 2 egg whites omelette or one full egg omelette is one of the healthiest weight loss meals. Eggs are the king of proteins and help to provide our bodies with the required energy when we are trying to lose weight. A fruit bowl to burn fat: One fruit like an apple or orange, cherries or a bowl of watermelon can help to keep the body hydrated and enrich it with the required fibrous content. A bowl of dal or curd with salad: Eating a bowlful of dal every day can be the ultimate way towards weight loss. Lentils are one of the easily available food options that are packed with high content of protein, fibre and are also low on calories. Therefore, it may help to keep you satiated longer and lower the food carvings.

Weight loss is a path that is different for different people. Something may work for one person and may not for the other. But it is important to know how much your body needs and how much to eat. Portion control is the key. It is always ideal to consult a professional to have a diet chart made as per the individual’s body requirements.

