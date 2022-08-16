Weight loss diets typically include low-calorie foods. Peanut butter is commonly consumed for weight gain because it is high in calories and fat content. But do you know it can also help you lose weight?Also Read - Obesity: 5 Mental Health Issues That Impact Your Body Weight

How Does Peanut Butter Helps in Weight Loss?

Peanut butter is a high-fiber food that promotes healthy weight loss. It keeps you full for a long time, stimulates metabolic system, and has a low glycemic index, which allows you to achieve your weight loss goals . It is a high-protein food that can increase fullness, controls your appetite and consume fewer calories. However, you can shed those extra kilos with peanut butter if you avoid these mistakes listed below.

When it comes to weight loss, peanut butter with added salt is not a good choice. It’s because when you consume too much sodium, your body begins to retain more water, causing bloating and weight gain. Although low-fat peanut butter appears to be healthy, it is not. Because eating peanut butter alone will not help you lose weight. There are a slew of other ingredients that aren’t found in low-fat peanut butter. If you are consuming peanut butter straight from the jar, you are very likely consuming far more than you need to. This will add calories to your diet and eventually lead to weight gain. Avoid peanut butter with chocolates and ice-creams. As both these of them are high in calories and sugar which can run the risk of becoming overweight or obese.

How Should Peanut Butter Be Used to Lose Weight? (Recipe suggestions)

Here are some fantastic options to consider: