Home

Lifestyle

Weight Loss Diet: Does The 90-30-50 Trend Really Works? Here is What We Know

Weight Loss Diet: Does The 90-30-50 Trend Really Works? Here is What We Know

The 90-30-50 diet rule has taken over the internet and claims to help in reducing weight. Lets take a look at its pros and cons.

90-30-50 Diet Rule: All You Need To Know

You must be wondering what exactly is 90-30-50 diet plan. We have seen that the new way of losing weight, the 90-30-50 diet rule has taken over the internet and it makes a simple promise that seems too good to be true. This plan promotes a way of dividing your carbs as, 90 grams of protein, 30 grams of fibre, and 50 grams of healthy fats. Sounds interesting right? This diet has caught the attention of everyone due to its various health benefits. However, it comes with a baggage of advantages as well as disadvantages Here are the pros and cons related to this viral diet.

Trending Now

Advantages of 90-30-50 Diet Rule

Consumption of healthy fats- This diet does not promote fatty food items. However, it promoted the consumption of healthy fats to boost energy levels and cell function. This trendy diet allows you to eat avocados, nuts, olive oil, and more that foster your heart health and assist in weight management by allowing you to consume 50 grams of healthy fats per day. Helps to manage weight- This diet rule claims to lose weight in a very short time. Some people have also found success in managing weight by following the rules of this viral diet. The balance of 90 grams of protein, 30 grams of fibre, and 50 grams of healthy fats may help individuals manage their appetite, control cravings and eventually lose weight. A balanced intake of nutrients- The 90-30-50 diet covers a sufficient amount of protein, healthy fats, and fibre and fulfils the criteria of balanced nutrition. It gives priority to achieving a balanced and proper intake of macronutrients.

Potential Disadvantages of 90-30-50 Diet Rule

Not for everyone- The 90-30-50 diet plan is not a universal solution as it can not be followed by people with health conditions. It can have varied outcomes for different people, therefore it is advised to consult a health professional before making any changes in your everyday diet. Difficult to follow- One of the most common downsides of the 90-30-50 rule is that it might not be possible for everyone to follow it. It might not be possible every day to calculate and maintain the right percentages of carbohydrates, proteins, and fats. The level of strictness in this diet can become unsustainable for people after a point in time.

The 90-30-50 diet programme includes the precise consumption of carbohydrates, fibres and fats. It claims to help in weight loss, however, it is important to note that the outcome of diet may depend on the individual. It is advised to consult your professional before making any changes in your diet.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.