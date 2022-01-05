Over the years, nutritionists have emphasized on the importance of including protein in your daily diet for weight loss. Because of which people are adding more and more protein to their diet to lose weight. Well, protein does help in improving metabolism, burning calories. Not just that, protein helps in regulating hormones as well, reduces appetite but have you ever wondered how much protein intake is required in a day? And when is the best time to consume it? We have you covered.Also Read - 11 Ways to Increase Holistic Wellness to Manage And Cure Chronic And Other Illness

How much protein to have in a day?

These days protein is present in almost every diet food. And we often assume that more protein is better, but that's not the case. According to verywellfit.com, a healthy adult should consume 10-35 percent of their calories from protein. The report suggests that if you are trying to lose weight, eating too much of any nutrient is not recommended.

Three studies have found that dieters who consumed 25% to 30% of their calories from lean protein lost more body fat and substantially increased the number of calories that their bodies burned at rest.

When is the right time to consume protein?

Chief dietician, Pavithra N Raj told NDTV, “You may want to consume protein at a particular time of day, depending on whether you want to lose weight, build muscle or preserve muscle.”

If you are on a weight loss journey, the best time to have protein is between meals for fat loss. Raj suggests, “Consuming protein-rich snacks between meals is ideal for fat loss. It may help curb hunger, which could lead you to eat fewer calories later in the day.”

What is the best source of protein?

Chicken, fish, eggs

Low-fat milk and milk products such as curd, paneer, cheese

Soya

Nuts

Rajma, chickpea (kabuli chana and Bengal gram), horse gram, black gram, black-eyed or cowpea (lobia) and green gram

Sprouts, green and dry peas, Dal

So, consume protein adequately!