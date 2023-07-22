Home

Weight Loss Diet: These 5 Food Combinations May Help You to Shed That Extra Belly Fat

Walnuts, veggies, chicken and more, different food combinations can help to lower belly fat and aid in the process of weight loss.

What should we eat and what should we not is a factor that determines our health and vice-versa. When embarking on the weight loss routine, diet plays an important role (of course). We all have heard how eating things together can be harmful for the body while some food combos can be equally healthy.

5 HEALTHY FOOD COMBOS FOR WEIGHT LOSS

Oatmeal and Nuts: Adding more fiber to the diet can help with digestion and speed up the metabolic process. Simply adding more fibre to your diet can lead to weight loss. That’s because your body can’t break down fibre, so it slows down digestion and takes up space in your stomach. With 4 grams of fiber per cup, oatmeal can be a good source. Walnuts can add about another 2 grams, plus satisfying protein and crunch. Avocados and Leafy Greens: Green veggies have always been a compulsory healthy food recommended in a balanced diet. Avocados are high in anti-oxidants that save the body from oxidative stress. Eggs and bell peppers: You will quickly be able to fit into your tight pants thanks to this potent fat-frying pair. Choline, a substance that speeds up the metabolism, is found in eggs, while peppers are an excellent source of vitamin C. Getting enough of the nutrient can aid in the battle against cortisol, a hormone that promotes the buildup of belly fat. You can cut a pepper in half and empty it. Break an egg inside and bake till cooked. Season and enjoy this quick snack. Green tea and lemon: Tea is a miraculous beverage that has been shown to help you lose weight and burn abdominal fat. The fat-burning antioxidant ECGC is particularly abundant in green tea. Additionally, it contains a lot of catechins, another antioxidant that helps your liver convert fat into energy and can encourage the release of fat from fat cells. Green tea, which has pectin and polyphenols, which have both been shown to help individuals feel fuller and lose weight, is made better by adding a squeeze of lemon to it. Chicken and Vegetables: Chicken is a good source of protein and healthy fats. During the weight loss regime, we have to let go off certain foods and there is a change in diet plan. For the body to recover and have enough nutrients, chicken serves as a good source. A combo with vegetables only adds to the table of nutrients,

While this is just generic information about some of the food combos to swap with, it may not work equally well for everyone. Weight loss requirements differ from person to person and it is best to consult a dietician or nutritionist or a professional to chart out a meal plan for weight loss.

