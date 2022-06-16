Weight Loss Diet: The adequate intake of protein, an important macronutrient, in the everyday diet is often grossly undermined and neglected: over 70 per cent of the country’s population is protein deficient, and the lack of awareness that needs immediate attention and a sustainable solution. Considering India produces approximately 25 per cent of the world’s pulses, the only logical explanation for India’s protein deficiency could be that Indians are not adding an adequate quantity of protein-rich foods to their meals on a regular basis.Also Read - Top 5 Reasons Why You Should Include Plums In Your Diet, Health Benefits Of Plums - Watch Video

Furthermore, the reason for this deficit is that Indian diets are predominantly cereal-based – cereal and millets contribute 51 per cent and 65.2 per cent of energy in urban and rural regions, respectively, while the recommended contribution is 45 per cent; while pulses, legumes, meat, poultry, and fish contribute a mere 11 per cent of the total energy per day in urban and rural areas, as against the recommended minimum intake level being 17 per cent of total energy from these sources.

There is a lack of awareness, availability, and affordability, while there exist several protein-rich sources of food — pulses, legumes, soybeans, nuts and seeds to milk, cottage cheese, eggs, poultry, meat, and fish, not all are viable sources for many across the country. Consumer demand for plant-based protein foods is on the rise due to dietary preference for Vegan and More sustainable protein foods, this amplified interest in plant-forward food is largely due to consumers taking a more proactive, holistic approach to their health and wellness, and they are looking to wholesome nutrition from plant protein sources to fill this need. Plant proteins can therefore play a large role here: not only are there many varieties available but they are easy on the pocket too. And while not all plant proteins may be complete sources in themselves, a balanced combination of the two or more plant-based foods can meet the recommended requirement.

An informed decision during mealtimes will help make healthier eating choices while addressing one’s regular protein requirements. At a time when there is heightened awareness about overall health and wellness, with an increasing section of India’s population open to exploring a ‘flexitarian’ diet centred around plant-based foods with the occasional inclusion of meats due to health or cultural reasons, the macronutrient plays a key role in one’s body health and normal function: helps to keep one fuller for longer, potentially playing a role in successful weight loss.

A major building block of the human body, proteins help in instant muscle recovery and contribute to the overall structure of body tissues and the general body’s functioning. According to a study, diets can help us to stay full for longer, use more energy, create lean muscle mass, and maintain weight loss for longer periods. Essentially, high protein diets could lead to higher energy expenditure and thus, more weight loss. If one eats the same number of calories but increases the intake of those calories coming from protein, you may use more energy and thus lose some weight.

While the reliance on cereals and pulses may have kept India’s protein intake afloat, there is still something amiss when it comes to the consumption of good quality, adequate protein due to portion size tilting towards carbohydrates as the primary source for nutrition leading to weight gain and slow metabolism. And the debate persists; many may still contemplate the choice between animal-based or plant-based proteins, we believe plant protein can play an important role in solving the country’s protein deficiency conundrum, plant proteins fill the protein gap as an affordable and convenient way to eliminate the nutritional deficiency. Hence to keep one’s weighing scale in check; one needs to be aware of their protein intake.

(Inputs by Abhishek Gagneja, Founder, Yoga Brands)