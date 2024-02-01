Home

Weight Loss Diet: Try These 5 Protein Rich Indian Breakfast Ideas to Boost Metabolism

Proteins is one of the most nutrient when on weight loss regime. Try these Indian breakfast ideas for a healthy start to the day

Protein makes up an important part of the weight loss diet plan. protein helps in building muscles, and strength, and also keeps the stomach full fo longer. It lowers the risk of hunger cravings that may disrupt a healthy weight loss practice. Since breakfast is the first meal of the day, kickstarting the day with some protein-rich meals boost energy and metabolism for the day. Indian cuisine offers a variety of protein-rich breakfast options that can provide a nutritious start to your day.

From chilla to salad, here are a few Indian breakfast ideas to add the desi protein content in your diet.

WEIGHT LOSS: INDIAN BREAKFAST IDEAS FOR PROTEIN RICH DIET

Moong Dal Chilla: Moong dal chilla is a popular Indian breakfast dish made from ground moong dal (split yellow lentils). It is similar to a savoury pancake or crepe. Moong dal is a good source of plant-based protein. You can customize the chilla by adding vegetables like spinach, grated carrots, or chopped onions for added nutrition. Upma: Upma is a traditional South Indian breakfast dish made from semolina (known as rava or sooji). It can be prepared with added vegetables like peas, carrots, and bell peppers. You can also include roasted peanuts or cashews for extra protein and healthy fats. Poha: Poha is a popular breakfast dish in Western India made from flattened rice flakes. It is typically cooked with onions, mustard seeds, and turmeric, and can be customized with ingredients like peas, peanuts, and grated coconut. You can also add paneer (Indian cottage cheese) or boiled eggs for an additional protein boost. Besan Cheela: Besan cheela or gram flour pancakes are made from besan (chickpea flour). Chickpea flour is high in protein and gluten-free. You can add finely chopped vegetables like onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers to the batter for added nutrients. Serve it with chutney or yogurt for a delicious and protein-rich breakfast. Sprouts Salad: Sprouts are a great source of plant-based protein and can be used to make a refreshing and nutritious salad. You can sprout mung beans, chickpeas, or any other legumes of your choice. Toss the sprouts with chopped onions, tomatoes, cucumber, and a squeeze of lemon juice. You can also add some chaat masala or spices for added flavor.

Remember to balance your protein-rich breakfast with other essential nutrients like carbohydrates, healthy fats, and fiber. Additionally, portion sizes and individual dietary needs may vary, so it’s important to customize these recipes according to your preferences and consult with a healthcare professional or registered dietitian for personalized advice.

