Weight Loss Diet: Losing weight is not less than a herculean's task. There is no direct mantra or an ingredient that will help you lose weight in no time. However, reducing the intake of healthy nutrients to lose weight is not the right way. You need to make sure that you plan your diet in such a way that includes all the essential nutrients without missing out on important components.

What is Negative Calorie Food?

Negative calorie foods are foods items that can burn a lot of calories while digesting and contribute a lot more to the body. This help in reducing calorie. With the right amount of exercise and the inclusion of negative calorie food in your diet, you can lose weight instantly. Weight loss and calorie deficit go hand in hand. A calorie deficit means burning more calories than you consume. By adding negative calorie foods, the process becomes faster.

Here Are The 5 Negative Calorie Foods That Can Help You Lose Weight Instantly

Carrot

Carrots are rich in potassium, manganese, fibre, Vitamin A, E, C and K. Per serving only 41 calories are served. Carrots help in preventing cholesterol, hypertension and heart diseases. It also helps in improving vision. Carrot is one of the great negative calorie foods.

Cucumber

Cucumber is known for its richness in water, dietary fibre, Vitamin C and other essential minerals. These help in keeping diabetes away and keep the body hydrated. For a negative calorie food, one serving contains only 15 calories and hence, acts as the best negative calorie food.

Berries

Berries can be added to chaat, smoothies, oatmeal and other food items. Berries like blueberries, raspberries, blackberries, are high in vitamin C, antioxidants and other essential minerals and water. Half a cup of berries contains only 32 calories and hence, are one of the great negative calorie foods.

Zucchini

Zucchini is filled with phytonutrients and fibres. It helps in balancing the water content in the body and regularise bowel movements. Zucchini is a good negative calorie food as every serving contains only 18 calories per hundred grams.