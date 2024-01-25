Home

Lifestyle

Weight Loss Diet: What to Eat and Avoid After Intense Workout Session in Winters

Weight Loss Diet: What to Eat and Avoid After Intense Workout Session in Winters

Exercises makes up for an integral part of weight loss. But are you in a dilemma i what tp eat and what to avoid post a good intense workout session? Here is what we know about weight loss diet tips.

Weight Loss Diet: What to Eat and Avoid After Intense Workout Session in Winters (Freepik)

Weight Loss Diet: Eating and burning calories is important when on a weight loss regime. Be it yoga, brisk walking, jogging, or HIIT, just completing the workout sets is not the end of the regime. After proper cool down, what we eat and what should avoid is equally important. Post-workout meals help to refuel the body, help recover and aid in building muscle too.

Trending Now

WEIGHT LOSS DIET: WHAT TO EAT AND AVOID POST WORKOUT?

What to Eat

You may like to read

Just after exercising, it is important to refuel on carbs, rehydrate and pay attention to proteins.

Eggs and toast: Eggs are rich in protein and are nutrient-dense as well. It helps to recover and strengthen muscles. It also keeps the stomach full for longer duration. Roasted Chickpeas: Chickpeas are rich in fibre and protein, which can help keep you feeling full and satisfied. Roast them in the oven with a sprinkle of olive oil and your choice of spices like paprika, cumin, or garlic powder for a crunchy and flavorful snack. Greek yoghurt is high in protein and low in fat, making it an excellent snack choice. Top it with a handful of fresh berries like blueberries, strawberries, or raspberries for added fiber, antioxidants, and natural sweetness. This combination offers a good balance of nutrients and can help satisfy your sweet cravings. Fruits: Eat bananas, or berries to increase fibre conteny. It helps with digestion and is loaded with nitrinets. Berries are one of the most healthy foods to eat. It has antioxidnats, nutirnets and compunds that ai in weight loss.

What to Avoid

Sugary Drinks: Avoid carbonated or enery sports drinks that are laden with calories . While it may give you a boost or you may feel the need to quench your thirst, It is advised to steer clear of sugary products. Energy Bars: Enerygy bars are not as healthy as one may think. It may added sugar, preservatives etc that may not look like it but can impact our weight loss regime. Salty Processed Food: Craving salty food after exercise is common, as we often lose water and potassium through sweating. But instead of reaching for the crisps, Seabright recommends prioritising nutritionally dense foods over snacks. Fried Food: This is a no brainer because friend foods like fired are anyways considered unhealthy.

It also important to keeo onself hydrated. Drinking water will help compensate for all the sweating and water lost during intense exercises. Food determines how energy is consumed and absorbed in the bpody. Therefore, it is important to make mindul dietray choices even post workout session.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Lifestyle News on India.com.