Priya Palan, dietician at Zen Multispecialty Hospital Chembur, says carbohydrates are one of the important macronutrients from which the body obtains energy. What is most important is the type of carbohydrate we choose to eat.

"Each coin has two sides, so is it that not all carbs are created equal. Complex or whole carbohydrates are healthier choices and considered good as they are unprocessed, contain micronutrients and fiber that are naturally present in food. Examples vegetables, whole fruits, whole grains, legumes, nuts. Simple carbohydrates are refined, lacking in essential nutrients and has no fiber, thus are not considered as a healthy choice always. Examples simple sugars, fruit juices, sugary drinks, bakery products, white bread," she told IANSlife.

According to Zamurrud Patel, Chief Dietician, Global Hospital, Mumbai, carbohydrates are broken down by our body to make glucose. So, our body does need carbohydrates to maintain a good energy level. Carbohydrates are present in different percentages in almost all food groups. Therefore, practically it’s difficult to be on a zero-carb diet!

Carbohydrates And Weight Loss

Carbohydrates are often blamed for weight gain, but a right proportion and a good choice can help to lose and maintain a healthy weight. Good Carbohydrates consist of fiber which gives a longer satiety value and are often low in calories.

Low carbohydrate diets as a way to rapid weight loss, are however gaining more of attention today. The idea behind a low carb diet is that decreasing carbohydrates lowers insulin levels which cause the body to burn stored fat for energy and ultimately leads to weight loss.

Most people can lose weight if they restrict calories in diet and increase physical activity. Low carb diets have potential benefits in short term weight loss but more research is needed to understand long term consequences.

Thus, a balanced nutritional approach is always a right way to good health, as any food can never be good or bad. It is the way in which we consume it and how it adds to our diet.