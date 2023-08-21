Home

Weight Loss: Do Men Lose Weight Faster Than Women? Here’s The Truth!

Most people think that men have an advantage when it comes to weight loss. But is this true? Let's find out!

Weight loss is all about burning calories through diet and exercise. According to research, those who have lean muscle mass can burn more calories as compared to women without putting much effort. Men have more lean body mass, and lean body mass is more metabolically active tissue. The more muscle you have, the faster your metabolism. Well, not just this there are different other reasons why men tend to lose weight faster than women. So, Nutritionist, Anjali Mukerjee shares few reasons behind this disparity.

Why Men Lose Weight Faster Than Women?

It is a harsh reality that losing weight for women is harder than for men and it is influenced by several biological factors.

Women naturally accumulate fat more quickly and lose it more slowly than men. This difference starts during puberty when girls become fatter and boys become leaner. By adulthood, both genders have around 35-40% body fat but women find it easier to gain weight. Women have a lower resting metabolism than men, meaning they burn fewer calories for basic bodily functions. This can make weight loss more challenging for women, as they require fewer calories for daily maintenance compared to men. Fat distribution also differs between men and women. Men tend to store fat around their bellies, while women store fat on their hips and thighs. Hormones play a role in this pattern, and fat in the hip and thigh region can be stubborn to lose, except during breastfeeding Men’s abdominal fat is associated with a higher risk of heart disease and diabetes. Women with male-type fat distribution also face similar health risks. Obese man are more likely to experience hypertension and high cholesterol levels compared to obese women Men tend to lose weight faster because abdominal fat is easier to burn fat around the hips and thighs, where women commonly store fat. Also men have more muscle than women which amounts to a higher fat burning capacity. It is the muscle which help burn fat. While women may face more challenges, it’s important to remember that achieving weight loss and a healthy figure is possible. A customised, nutritionally balanced diet plan that suits your needs can make a significant difference.

Committing to long-term health and adopting the right methods can help women regain a youthful figure and overall well-being.

