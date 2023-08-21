Weight Loss: Does Ghee Make You Gain Those Extra Pounds? 6 Myths Debunked

Home

If you are on a weight loss journey, you might have heard from several people that you should eliminate ghee from your diet. Well, this and other myths we have debunked for you to discover the healthy benefits of ghee.

Ghee has been an integral part of Indian cuisine for thousands of years. However, in recent times, it has certainly gained a bad reputation Especially, when it comes to losing weight, you might have heard from a lot of people to eliminate ghee from your diet. But is this true? do you really need to ditch this healthy source of fat from your diet? Well, we have clarified several myths and misconceptions surrounding ghee and shed light on the numerous benefits of incorporating it into your diet.

6 Myths About Ghee You Should Never Believe

Myth 1: Ghee Makes You Gain Weight

It’s a widespread myth that ghee is fattening and leads to weight gain. Though it is calorie dense but it does not mean it directly causes weight gain. It contains medium-chain fatty acids which are digestive and used by body for energy rather than being stored as fat. It is also rich in butyric acid, which has been linked to supporting a healthy metabolism and maintaining a healthy weight.

Myth 2: Ghee is High in Cholesterol

Another misconception is that Ghee is high in cholesterol and is bad for health. That is true that ghee contains cholesterol, but as per research dietary cholesterol does not impact blood cholesterol and is beneficial for heart health. It is also a rich source of MCT’s acids which can have a positve impact on heart health.

Myth 3: Cooking in Desi Ghee Should be Avoided

Another common myth about ghee is that cooking with it can be harmful to health. However, it is crucial to clarify that ghee has a higher smoke point than many common cooking oils, making it a safer option for high-heat cooking. This helps in preventing the release of harmful free radicals that can occur when using oils with lower smoke points.

Myth 4: Ghee Has No Nutrition

One of the false beliefs is that ghee has no nutritional benefits. It is an excellent source of fat-soluble vitamins like A,D,E and K2 which is beneficial for heart health, immunity function and vision.

Myth 5: Ghee is Harmful For People With Hypertension

The misconception that ghee is harmful to individuals with high blood pressure stems from the belief that all fats are detrimental to hypertension. It contains a good balance of omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, which promotes heart health and reduces blood pressure.

Myth 6: Lactose-Intolerant People Should Not Consume Ghee

This is a myth that people who are lactose intolerant should completely avoid ghee as it can make their condition worse. However, this is not true, as ghee does not contain any milk solids making it safe for every person to consume.

