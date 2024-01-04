Home

Weight Loss: Does Sipping Green Tea After Meals Help in Shedding Kilos? Nutritionist Reveals!

Several studies suggest that green tea can boost metabolism and help people burn 3–4% more calories each day.

Green tea is no doubt the healthiest and most widespread variant among tea varieties. It is rich in antioxidants, which can improve immunity, boost memory and can also prevent lifestyle diseases such as type 2 diabetes. Furthermore, research indicates that the antioxidants found in green tea can also protect against oxidative damage that is the root cause of many chronic diseases such as cancer, heart health and more. Some studies indicate that the tea may have certain properties that could potentially aid in weight loss. But is it true? Award-winning Nutritionist Lovneet Batra reveals.

EXPLORING GREEN TEA BENEFITS

Nutritionist said, “Ever wondered why some people sip green tea after a heavy meal? Does it help in losing weight? Let’s steep into the facts:”

Post-Meal Digestive Aid: Green tea is known for its potential digestive benefits. After a heavy meal, it can aid digestion and help you feel less bloated. Its antioxidants, particularly catechins, are thought to boost metabolism and improve overall digestive efficiency.

Weight Loss Wonder? So, does green tea magically melt away pounds? Not quite. While it can slightly increase metabolic rate and fat burning (thanks to catechins and caffeine), these effects are relatively modest. For significant weight loss, it’s more about overall diet and lifestyle changes.

Mindful Eating vs. Quick Fixes: Remember, no single food or drink is a weight loss solution on its own. Green tea can be a healthy addition to a balanced diet, but relying solely on it for weight loss isn’t effective. Combining it with a calorie-controlled diet and regular exercise is key.

Enjoy green tea for its many health benefits, including a possible boost in your post-meal digestion and a slight uptick in metabolism. But don’t count on it as a weight loss miracle. True health comes from a holistic approach to nutrition and lifestyle.

