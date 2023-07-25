Weight Loss: Does Standing For Several Hours Equals to a REAL Workout?

Home

Have you ever considered spending few hours standing in one place just to lose weight? You might be surprised to know that standing can burn extra calories in addition to exercise.

Sitting all day long can contribute to fat buildup around internal organs. Exercise counters negative effects of sitting, however if you had a day where you missed your workout? then standing can alone help in fighting the fat build-up in your body. Can’t believe? Well, according to a study that was released by Dr Francisco Lopez-Jimenez of preventive cardiology at the Mayo Clinic with participation of more than 1000 people, it was observed that standing accounts for more calories burned than sitting. By standing a person can burn 0.15 calories per minute.

How Standing Aids Weight Loss And Promotes Fit Body?

We all know that lying or sitting whole day can cause excessive weight gain as well as other health-related issues. But if we compare, its always preferable to stand as it not only contributes in burning calories but also leads to a healthier metabolism. Besides weight loss, Standing also encourages better posture as well as builds engagement from the core muscles to maintain stability. Rather than lying in a slouched position whole long day, standing can help strengthen core, back and leg muscles. Standing can help alleviate back pain and improve overall posture, making you feel more energetic and less fatigued. It increases blood circulation, encourages muscle contraction in legs as it acts a a natural pump to push blood back to heart. It also improves cardiovascular health and reduces the likelihood of related conditions.

Is Standing Equal to a Bona Fide Workout?

Standing has host of advantages but it can be pretty challenging when done for a longer period of time. It requires a constant engagement of the muscles to maintain balance which ultimately contributes to a higher energy expenditure as compared to sitting or other sedentary activites. Also, standing alone doesn’t considerably raise your heart rate or challenge your cardiovascular system in the same way that a wholesome workout or aerobic exercises can do. These exercises are essential for improving heart health, boosting stamina, and enhancing overall endurance. So, in a traditional sense, standing (alone) isn’t usually considered a formal workout.

