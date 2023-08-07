Weight Loss: Does Waking 10,000 Steps a Day Help in Shedding Extra Kilos?

Home

You've probably heard that you should walk 10,000 steps per day, which equals 4 to 5 miles, for fitness and weight loss. But is this true? Does this really help?

In the quest of weight loss, walking has emerged as a simple yet effective exercise that almost anyone can incorporate into their daily routine. For years, there has been a benchmark set of 10,000 steps a day which has been touted as the ideal goal for achieving fitness and weight loss.

The concept of ‘10,000 steps a day’ was a mere marketing stunt by Japan in 1960’s while preparing for the Tokyo Olympics which became a gold standard for daily physical activity. It was indeed a clever marketing strategy that quickly gained popularity and has since become deeply ingrained in popular culture. However, according to the research, the quality of steps matters as much as the quantity of steps. It is important for individuals to focus on the intensity of the steps rather than the number that can provide more benefits in less time.

Additionally, it is essential to consider that every weight loss journey is unique as it is affected by several factors including age, fitness level, health status and lifestyle of an individual. These factors play a crucial role in determining the right approach which aligns with your capabilities and body composition. It is recommended to adopt a gradual approach to increase physical activity to make it more sustainable and effective.

Furthermore, incorporating a balanced diet which is rich in whole foods plays an important role in enhancing an individual’s fitness journey. Before embarking on any weight loss or exercise journey, it’s recommended to consult a dietitian for personalized advice on your health status, medical history, and specific needs as it will help you to make your weight loss journey more effective.

According to Madhura Laxman Gurav, Head of Truworth Wellness” Though, hitting 10,000 steps a day is considered as a mantra of weight loss journey, it is essential to understand the role of quality of physical activity. While walking is undoubtedly beneficial for health, the key is to focus on quality and personalisation rather than a fixed number of steps as a weight loss journey is not just about reaching a specific step goal, it is more about making sustainable changes that support overall well-being.”

