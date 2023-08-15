Home

Weight Loss: 5 Morning Drinks to Sip on Empty Stomach to Shed Belly Fat

Belly fat is a stubborn fat to remove from the body and here are few early morning drinks that may aid to burn fat faster.

Weight Loss: 5 Morning Drinks to Sip on Empty Stomach to Shed Belly Fat (Freepik)

Weight Loss Drinks: Embarking on a weight loss regime is no cakewalk. It required a full-fledged routine to see quicker results. Also, it is a subjective routine that differs individually. How we start the day has a significant impact on our body. Drinking a warm cup of water early morning helps with digestion, weight loss, mental health etc. There are several tips and tricks about what is the best practise for weight loss. But the truth is, there is no one way, it is a combination of lifestyle changes.

HOW DOES DRINKING WATER ON AN EMPTY STOMACH HELP WEIGHT LOSS?

Starting the day with healthy morning drinks energises the body to work throughout the day. But why do we drink on an empty stomach?

Drinking water or fluid intake in morning rehydrates the body.

According to several studies, high water consumption before breakfats may help to lower calorie intake as the water

keeps you full longer cutting off those cravings.

It help in weight loss

It is a healthy practise for better mental well being as well.

Drinking water in the morning helps to flush out the toxins early morning and keep the body healthy and glowing as well

Here are a few morning drinks that brim with health benefits and are excellent for weight loss.

WEIGHT LOSS: 5 DRINKS TO HAVE EMPTY STOMACH

Fenugreek Seeds Water: Fenugreek water is a common drink people start their day with. Soak only 1 teaspoon of fenugreek seeds overnight in a glass of water. Honey-Lemon Water: This one is one of the oldest tricks in the books and many people swear by it too. Drinking lemon and honey in lukewarm water help to cut belly fat. Lemon is packed with citrus and antioxidants that help to burn fat. Also, it helps to flush the toxins. Jeer Water: A common spice found in every household. Jeera is loaded with several health benefits It helps to regulate blood sugar levels, lower bad cholesterol, and also helps to burn fat and calories faster. Soak 1 teaspoon of jeera in water overnight. Boil it a little and sip it hot early morning every day for optimum results. Fennel or Saunf Water: Saunf is a powerhouse of nutrients and antioxidants, fibres and minerals. All these properties combined help to lose weight. It is best consumed on an empty stomach as it helps to improve metabolism and burn fat faster. Cinnamon Water: Cinnamon is a household spice that helps to whip up different types of recipes. This super spice is one of tHe best ingredients to add to enhance metabolism. Add a pinch of cinnamon powder in lukewarm water and have it like your first drink to start your day.

