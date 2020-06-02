Weight loss is a long-term process that requires you to do an array of things including hitting a gym, having the right food, and avoiding certain lifestyle habits like smoking, drinking etc. One thing that people usually do not know is that eating at specific times of the day is as important as having the right meal when you are trying to lose weight. Feeding yourself at any time may hamper your weight loss regime. To burn calories effectively, you need to know when to eat and when not to. Also Read - Weight Loss: Roti vs. Rice, What's Healthier to Eat When You Are Trying to Shed Those Extra Kilos?

This way of dieting will not only help you shed those extra kilos but also allow you to eat whatever you wish to. Yes, you read it right. You do not need to ditch your favourite food items for getting the body of your dreams. This method of dieting is called intermittent fasting. Its basic principle is to restrict the intake of calorie for a stipulated duration.

If you wish to follow intermittent fasting, you need to divide a day/week into fasting and eating periods. There are 5 ways to follow intermittent fasting. The first one is to do it through zero-calorie restriction. It requires you to fast on one day and feast on the other day. Days when you are fasting, your food intake should be minimal and it should only include liquids.

The second way to follow intermittent fasting is with calorie restriction. This method requires you to fast on one day and feast on another. And, you should only have water and herbal teas on the day of fasting. Your calorie intake should be zero on that day.

The third form of intermittent fasting asks you to follow time-restricted feeding. You need to eat only during the set 6 to 8 hours of the day and avoid having anything during the rest of the day. Doing this will improve your metabolism and will help your body burn calories more effectively.

The fourth intermittent dietary pattern allows you to have food for 5 days a week and fast for 2 days. You should restrict your calorie intake to 600 calories on the days of fasting and can have anything when you are allowed to eat.

The fifth and the most popular intermittent fasting method requires you to fast once a week or a month. During the rest of the days, you should eat moderately.