Do you have belly fat? Does performing exercises is not helping you? If yes, you need to know that one of the most important factors in a weight loss regimen is to pick the right food. You should aware of the food that are low in calories, have fat-burning properties, and help in increasing the body’s metabolism. To lose weight, you don’t need to spend a huge amount of money on protein shakes or a special kind of food. Something as simple as veggies can be of good help. Here we tell you about certain easily available vegetables that can effectively help in shedding those extra kilos. Read on to know about them.

Spinach

This green veggie is known to have fat-burning properties. Also, it is low in calories and therefore having it on a daily basis won’t contribute to body fat. Also known as a ‘powerhouse of vegetable’, spinach can be consumed by simply cooking it or making spinach smoothie. Spinach contains a good amount of fiber and protein that can keep you from overeating and help you building muscles.

Mushrooms

Mushrooms are jam-packed with protein that can boost your body’s metabolism and increase the fat-burning episode. Also, this extremely nutritious vegetable can regulate the blood sugar level and prevent the onset of diabetes.

Broccoli

Being rich in fiber, broccoli can keep you satisfied for a longer duration and prevent overeating, which is a major cause of obesity. Also, broccoli contains phytochemicals that have fat-burning properties. This green veggie also contains vitamin C and folate that can potentially boost your body’s immunity and help you fight against various diseases and conditions.

Cucumber

Being rich in water and fiber, cucumber can increase satiety and also helps in detoxifying your body. It is also low in calories and fats and therefore can be eaten without thinking much about weight gain.