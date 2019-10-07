Do you prefer eating with your family or friends? Are you also trying to lose weight? If yes, you need to compromise on at least one of two mentioned situations. This is what a recent study is suggesting.

According to a study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, eating socially makes you overeat, which is one of the leading causes of weight gain. This clearly means that if you wish to get into shape, you immediately need to stop having food with your relatives.

In the study, the researchers found that people who consumed food with friends and family ended up eating 48 per cent more food than those who ate alone. They explained the reasons behind this statement that social eating leads to overeating because it is more enjoyable. The scientists called this habit of overeating with acquaintances, “social facilitation”.

As we are talking about eating habits for weight loss, let’s also know about some common food that can help you shed those extra kilos.

Eggs

According to a study published in the journal Nutrition Research, eating eggs canmake you feel satisfied and prevent overeating. It works by suppressing the secretion of the hunger hormone called ghrelin.

Oatmeal

Being low in calories, oatmeal is considered as one of the most perfect foods for weight loss. It is actually rich in fibre, which keeps you satiated and does not let you feel like eating.

Nuts

Nuts have been scientifically proven to help in reducing waist size, total BMI, cholesterol level and blood sugar. It contains fibre and protein, which actually help in losing weight effectively.

Green vegetables

Green veggies including spinach, collards, and kale are known to be low in calories. Also, they are jam-packed with fibre, which keeps you satiated, says a study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition.