Weight Loss: Eating Out a Lot? 5 Ways to Avoid Unhealthy Fat Build-Up

Sometimes eating out gets inevitable. But do you then worry about gaining weight? Here are few tips and tricks to help stay on track on that weight loss regime.

Eating out sometimes is by choice and sometimes gets inevitable too. But when on a weight loss regime, it can be a task to maintain the healthy process. Often, eating out frequently can lead to weight gain as well. Eating out can sometimes make it challenging to maintain a healthy weight due to larger portions, high-calorie options, and limited control over ingredients.

However, with mindful choices and a few strategies, you can still enjoy eating out without gaining weight. Here are five ways to avoid weight gain when eating out:

5 Tips to Avoid Weight Gain

A Brisk Walk: Boloating, and overeating are common digestive woes especially when we eat out. Therefore, it is better to go for a small walk after a heavy meal to aid proper digestion and avoid bloating. Watch Portion Size: Restaurant portions tend to be larger than what we need. Consider sharing a meal with a friend or ask for a to-go box and pack up half of your meal before you start eating. Be mindful of how much you are able to consume. Avoid overeating at all costs to maintain that healthy regime. Green Tea: Post meal, try to sip on healthy beverages like green tea that may help to stimulate the burning of calories. It can help to boost metabolism which further helps with digestion and weight loss. Fill Up on Vegetables and Salads: Include plenty of vegetables in your meal. Choose salads with dressing on the side, and ask for vinaigrette or oil-based dressings rather than creamy ones. Load your plate with a variety of vegetables, which are typically lower in calories and higher in fiber, helping you feel fuller without consuming excess calories. Be Mindful of Beverages and Desserts: Beverages like soda, sweetened iced tea, and alcoholic drinks can contribute a significant number of calories. Opt for water, unsweetened tea, or sparkling water with a slice of citrus as your drink. When it comes to dessert, consider sharing it with others or opting for a healthier choice like fresh fruit or a small portion of sorbet.

Additionally, remember to listen to your body’s hunger and fullness cues and eat slowly to savour your meal. It’s also helpful to prioritize regular physical activity as part of your overall lifestyle. By incorporating these strategies, you can make healthier choices when dining out and avoid weight gain while still enjoying the experience.

