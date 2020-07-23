Weight loss is demanding and tough. That’s why most of the people lose motivation in the middle of their weight loss journey and ends up giving up. For them, we have come up with some effortless but effective ways to shed those extra kilos. The basic rule to lose weight is to not let the number of calories you take exceed the number of calories you burn daily. The most popular way to ensure that is by indulging in exercise. Also Read - Weight Loss: Dietician, Priya Palan's Take on Low-Carb Diet And Weight Loss

But, if you are extremely lazy, exercise and the entire weight loss process can be too challenging for you. And, a sedentary lifestyle can make your body a safe place for various kinds of diseases. To prevent that from happening and help you lose weight without exercising, here are certain rules you need to abide by.

Control Your Portion

Control Your Portion

Do not eat anything or everything. Be mindful while having something to eat. You need to have food items that are extremely low in calories like berries, oats, eggs, fish, chia seeds etc. Overeating or having food with excessive calories than what your body needs can result in fat accumulation as extra calories are stored in the body as fat. So, always eat 80 per cent of the food you want to eat and leave 20 per cent space in the stomach for gas formation and water. Also, do not forget to chew your food completely before swallowing.

Ditch Processed Food Items

Having processed foods like white sugar, refined oil, bread etc. can lead to weight gain. Therefore, it is advised to replace processed food with nutrient-rich edible items. You can have mustard oil, ghee, or coconut oil instead of canola and sunflower oils. Also, replace white sugar with jaggery or honey.

Have Micro-nutrients And Avoid Caffeine Intake

Micro-nutrients play a significant role in keeping you healthy. Also, they enhance your body’s capacity to burn calories. If you wish to lose weight, start having foods containing vitamin D, calcium, and vitamin B12. Additionally, limit your caffeine consumption as it can sabotage your weight loss goal.