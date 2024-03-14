Home

Exercising helps to increase metabolic rate that in turn help to shed belly fat and lose weight. Here is a 20-minutes routine to help in burning calories.

Weight Loss Exercise: 20- Minute Routine to Burn Belly Fat at Home (Freepik)

Weight loss journey is an amalgamation of proper diet, lifestyle and exercising routine. Hitting the gym is not a compulsion all the time. Having a standard routine for shedding weight is good enough when done with dedication. For some people getting rid of that stubborn belly fat, arm fat or thigh fat is the priority. Therefore, the set of exercises should also be chosen pertaining to the same.

Here is a generic routine for exercising that includes a bit of cardio and a bit of other exercises.

WEIGHT LOSS EXERCISE: BASIC ROUTINE TO MELT FAT

Warm-up: It is imperative to begin with warm-up. The muscles and the body need to lose upon a bit and et ready for some physical activity. Start with 3-5 minutes of light cardio exercise to warm up your body. You can do brisk walking, jogging in place, or jumping jacks. It helps t lower risk of injuries, muscle cramps etc. Mountain climbers: Get into a high plank position with your hands shoulder-width apart and your body in a straight line. Alternate bringing your knees towards your chest as if running in place. Do this exercise for 1 minute to elevate your heart rate and engage your core muscles. Russian twists: Sit on the floor with your knees bent and feet flat on the ground. Lean back slightly while keeping your back straight. Hold your hands together in front of your chest and twist your torso from side to side, touching the floor on each side. Perform this exercise for 1 minute to target your oblique muscles. Bicycle crunches: Lie on your back with your knees bent and hands behind your head. Lift your shoulders off the ground and bring your left elbow towards your right knee as you extend your left leg straight. Repeat on the other side, bringing your right elbow towards your left knee. Continue alternating sides for 1 minute to engage your abdominal muscles. Plank with hip dips: Get into a forearm plank position with your elbows directly under your shoulders. Lower your hips from side to side, touching the floor lightly on each side. Keep your core engaged and maintain a straight line from your head to your heels. Do this exercise for 1 minute to work your core and oblique muscles. Jumping rope: Grab a skipping rope and jump continuously for 1 minute. If you don’t have a rope, you can mimic the jumping motion without it. Jumping rope is an effective cardio exercise that helps burn calories and fat. Reverse crunches: Lie on your back with your legs bent and lifted off the ground, knees above your hips. Place your hands by your sides or under your glutes for support. Use your abdominal muscles to lift your hips off the ground towards your chest, then lower them back down. Repeat this movement for 1 minute to target your lower abs. Burpees: Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart. Squat down, place your hands on the floor, and jump your feet back into a high plank position. Perform a push-up, then jump your feet back towards your hands and explosively jump up with your arms overhead. Repeat this exercise for 1 minute to work your entire body and elevate your heart rate. Cool down: Finish the routine with 3-5 minutes of light stretching to cool down your muscles and promote flexibility.

Remember to listen to your body and modify the exercises if needed. Consistency is key when it comes to losing belly fat, so aim to perform this routine regularly along with a healthy diet for the best results.

