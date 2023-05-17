Weight Loss: Expert Recommends 1 Detox Drink Recipe to Lose Belly Fat at Home

Home

If you want to lose weight and keep it off, start by rethinking what you drink.

When it comes to shedding pounds and shrinking your waistline, most health-conscious people focus on what they eat-not necessarily on what they drink. But now, more experts recommend that you rethink your drinking habits in order to shed extra fat. Well, there are several foods to lose weight, there are some detox drink recipes that can help you shed lose weight easily. Nutritionist, Kiran Kukreja shares 1 fat burning drink recipe that can help you shed those extra kilos at home.

Detox Drink Recipe that helps for weight loss

Half Orange

Half Lemon (With its peel)

1-2 small pieces of ginger

One Litre water

Add these ingredients and soak it for 2-3 hours

Add Cinnamon

Preferable time to consume: Before 5 pm

Note: Soak these ingredients for 2 hours and consume this water in next 3-4 hours.

Drinking detox water can help with weight loss in several ways:

Boosting metabolism: Certain ingredients in detox water, such as lemon, can help boost your metabolism, allowing you to burn more calories and potentially lose weight faster. Detoxification: Detox water is claimed to help remove toxins from the body, which can support weight loss by improving overall health and reducing inflammation. Appetite suppression: Some ingredients in detox water, such as lemon and ginger, are known to help suppress appetite. By reducing your appetite, you may be less likely to overeat and consume excess calories.

However, for effective and sustainable weight loss you need to be in a calorie deficiet diet as well. Because this deficit forces your body to use stored fat for energy, leading to weight loss.

