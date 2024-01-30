Weight Loss Fact Check: Does Eating Too Many Peanuts Make You Fat?

Home

As much as you love munching on those crunchy and crispy peanuts, there can be a few negative effects of it on your body. One of the disadvantages is weight gain!

Almost all of us feel guilty of munching on those crunchy peanuts while watching our favourite shows. The crispy flavour of these nuts is mostly cherished during the winter season. But have you ever noticed how binge eating can affect our health? Well, peanuts are known to provide health benefits, but if consumed in excess, they can have negative effects on your body. Too much peanuts can make you gain those extra pounds.

HAVING EXCESS PEANUTS CAN MAKE YOU GAIN WEIGHT; HERE’S WHY

If you are trying to shed those extra kilos by working out day and night in the gym, then you must stay away from peanuts as they lead to weight gain. There are 166 calories present in just a handful of servings of dry roasted nuts. 1 handful is equal to 1 ounce which contains around 13-14 grams of fat. Excess calories stored as fat can ultimately lead to weight gain. These are the reasons why nutritionists recommend having nuts as a substitute for junk and processed snacks.

It is advisable to consume peanuts in moderation. Having them in adequate amounts can turn out to be healthy as well will keep you satisfied throughout the day. Even though these nuts are high in calories, they are also a rich source of protein and fibre, which helps avoid unnecessary cravings and munching on junk food items.

So, it’s of utmost importance to consume peanuts mindfully. For most people, peanut butter is a comfort food. However, it comes with a lot of cons as well. Since it is calorie-dense, one spoonful of peanut butter can make you gain those extra pounds. Also, there are several Indian brands which make peanut butter with sugar and oil which can be a deal-breaker for those who are on a fat-loss diet.

