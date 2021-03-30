New Delhi: Working out every day, but still not getting the desired results can be a big demotivating factor when you are on your fitness journey. Avoiding sweets, sticking to a certain diet to get in shape is everyone’s go-to-mantra. But it does not work for everyone, sometimes people often move towards home remedies to burn that stubborn fat. Thankfully, in India, we have many spices, herbs that can boost your metabolism and improves digestion and help in weight loss. Methi dana or Fenugreek promotes weight loss by burning stubborn fat from the belly and adipose tissues. Consuming warm water with fenugreek seeds in the morning can help in weight loss. Also Read - Latest Weight Loss Guide: Consuming these 5 Fruits Will Help You Lose Weight | Diet Tips

Fenugreek is filled with fibre and antioxidants; it also flushes out harmful toxins. To get relief from stomach pain, many people opt for fenugreek too. Adding fenugreek into your diet has multiple health benefits. This spice is used in many dishes and for medicinal purposes. Not just weight loss, it also helps in reducing cholesterol, protect the heart, controls diabetes, and soothes stomach pain. Also Read - COVID-19 Situation Going from Bad to Worse, it is a Huge Cause for Worry: Health Ministry

How does Fenugreek help in weight loss? Also Read - Science Behind Lip Kiss: How A Lip-Lock is Good For You And Your Facial Muscles

It has vitamins and minerals such as iron, magnesium, manganese, copper, vitamin B6, protein, and dietary fibre. It is rich in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties. Thanks to the presence of saponins and fibres, it is touted to be highly beneficial in weight loss.

A water-soluble fibre called Galactomannan, is present in fenugreek seeds, which curbs the appetite and makes you feel, which helps in weight loss. Not just that, it also improves metabolism which burns fat and improves overall health.

How to consume Fenugreek to lose weight?

You can include methi dana in various ways in your daily diet. The most effective way to reduce weight is by consuming fenugreek with warm water.