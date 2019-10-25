One of the most popular diets available for decades, a low-carb diet is known to be helpful in reducing weight effectively. It is, in fact, more effective than a low-fat diet. By a low carb diet, we mean limiting your intake of carbohydrates present in food like fruits, vegetables, grains, alcohol, etc. A person following this diet also needs to increase the consumption of protein and fat-rich food. Here we tell you about some of the benefits of following a low-carb diet. Read on to know about them.

Helps in weight loss

Having sugar and carbohydrate-rich food is known to increase the secretion of insulin hormone. And, insulin is known to store fat. This means that eating these nutrients can increase the level of cholesterol in the body. Whereas, mindfully eliminating them from your daily diet can keep the store of glycogen low. This will also prevent the storage of fat by insulin and thus help in reducing weight.

Increases your cognitive function

According to a study published in the European Journal of Clinical Nutrition, following a low-fat diet like a ketogenic diet can provide relief from various diseases like headaches, Parkinson’s disease, sleep disorder, autism, etc. According to the scientists involved in the research, a low-fat diet actually improves the function of mitochondria.

Reduces the risk of diabetes

According to a study published in the Upsala Journal of Medical Science, following a low carb diet helps in improving the level of sugar in the body. This is what helps in managing both type 1 and type 2 diabetes.