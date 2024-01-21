Home

Lifestyle

Weight Loss For Women: 6 High-Antioxidant Foods to Trim Belly Fat in 30s

Weight Loss For Women: 6 High-Antioxidant Foods to Trim Belly Fat in 30s

As per several studies, incorporating high-antioxidant foods into your weight loss diet can be a game changer. Here is a list that women in their 30s should follow to shed those extra kilos.

Weight Loss For Women: 6 High-Antioxidant Foods to Trim Belly Fat in 30s

Weight loss journeys are different. Embracing a weight loss journey in your 30s requires a holistic approach that considers not only your calorie intake but also the quality of foods you consume. Along with exercise, a well-balanced diet is also essential to shed weight. As per several studies, incorporating high-antioxidant foods into your diet can be a game changer.

Trending Now

Antioxidants are highly recommended for women trying to lose weight. Not just this, antioxidants prevent free radical damage that can contribute to cardiovascular and inflammatory diseases. Here is a list of 6 antioxidant foods that promote weight loss and improve overall health.

You may like to read

High-Antioxidant Foods For Weight Loss

Berries are not only delicious but also powerful allies in your weight loss journey. Packed with antioxidants known as flavonoids, berries control inflammation and boost metabolism. Add a colourful mix of blueberries, strawberries, and raspberries to your diet for a tasty and nutritious punch. Nuts: A handful of nuts is a very healthy option. They are high in fats and calories, which suppress your hunger and have various health benefits. Nuts should be consumed in moderate quantities as they are high in oils and fats. Green Tea: Swap your regular tea or coffee with green tea. Loaded with antioxidants, especially catechins, green tea has metabolism-boosting properties. Sip on this warm beverage after a heavy meal to aid in fat-burning and support your weight loss goals. Beans: Beans are super rich in fibre and antioxidants. The antioxidant kaempferol present in the vegetable aids in the prevention of cancer and chronic inflammation. Beans also help regulate bowel movements and aid in digestion. They are also considered effective for weight loss Vegetable Juice: Fresh vegetable juice is rich in fibre and high in antioxidants which keeps you full for a longer period. They also help you prevent binge eating and thus promote weight loss. Fibre consumption also helps control cravings, which is a big struggle when you start to follow a healthy diet to lose weight. Black Tea: Both black and green tea help lose weight. The only benefit of black tea is the oxidation process that helps black tea undergo. It can help digest after meals and enhance the overall digestive system.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Lifestyle News on India.com.