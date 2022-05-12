Weight loss tips: When it comes to weight loss, eating low-carb foods is one of the most popular trends today. Low-carb diets are known to promote 2 to 3 times more weight loss than traditional low-fat diets. A low carb diet has numerous health benefits, from lowering blood sugar levels to maintaing low blood pressure to enhancing excellent HDL cholesterol. This form of diet excludes grains, sugary foods, bread, rice, potatoes, or any starchy vegetables, and fruits from the diet. According to experts, a low-carb diet is more effective than a low-fat diet. When our bodies do not receive more carbohydrates, they do not retain excess fat. And, to generate more energy, our bodies will burn more stored fats, resulting in weight reduction. So, today we will tell you 5 low carb foods that are healthy, nutritious, and incredibly delicious.Also Read - Weight Loss Guide: Loaded With Good Fats Peanut Butter Helps in Weight Loss, Consume At This Time | Watch Video

5 low carb foods that can help you to lose extra kilos:-

Seafood: Fish and seafood have extremely few carbohydrates. Low-carb seafood includes sardines, white fish, and salmon. Fish-eating is beneficial to human health because it provides omega-3 fatty acids, which are beneficial to joint, brain, and heart function. It is also rich in vitamin c that is considered beneficial for eyes and skin.

Eggs: Eggs are considered an ideal choice to have for breakfast. The healthiest and most nutritious food on the planet, eating eggs in the morning improves your satiety and makes you munch a little less during the day. This is because it contains protein, which lowers down hunger hormone, ghrelin.

Eating eggs in the morning improves your satiety and makes you munch a little less during the day(Image: Pixabay)

Yogurt: Yogurt contains only 5% carbohydrates and can be eaten in breakfast or snacks on a low-carb diet. Greek yogurt is a good choice because it has fewer carbs and it contains proteins and vitamins.

Veggies: Veggies such as cauliflower contain not more than 5% carbohydrates. Other vegetables with less than 7% carb content include bell peppers, eggplants, Brussels sprouts, green beans, mushrooms, spinach, and cabbage. They are high in fiber and are considered the best source of protein.

Avocado: Avocado is a superfood that is high in fiber, potassium and has very few carbs. One avocado provides only 20 grams of carbohydrates. Avocados can be eaten as a salad ingredient or as a snack.

