Weight Loss Hacks: Trying to lose weight can come with its own disappointment. Even when you believe that you are going the right way, there are times when your weighing scale doesn't budge.

Maybe, it's those fascinating fad diets are to be blamed but there can be other reasons Ayurvedic practitioner Dr Dixa Bhavsar Savaliya shares some natural remedies that can help you lose weight, sustainably.

In an Instagram post, Dr Dixa wrote, "If you wanna lose weight sustainably, try following natural remedies."

Check out Dr Dixa’s post on weight loss:

Dr Dixa suggests to lose weight you must follow these natural remedies:

Warm Water : It is hot in potency, penetrates deeper into fat tissues and helps melt fat quickly. Also improves agni (metabolism).

: It is hot in potency, penetrates deeper into fat tissues and helps melt fat quickly. Also improves agni (metabolism). Cinnamon : Improves digestion, reduces sugar levels, cholesterol and burns fat. Best to have one pinch with 1 tsp honey on empty stomach.

: Improves digestion, reduces sugar levels, cholesterol and burns fat. Best to have one pinch with 1 tsp honey on empty stomach. Green Tea : A cup of green tea is all it takes to boost your fat loss.

: A cup of green tea is all it takes to boost your fat loss. Lemon : Most famous natural weight loss remedy which actually works but should be avoided by people with joint pain & hyper acidity. For others, 1 lemon with warm water on empty stomach works super well.

: Most famous natural weight loss remedy which actually works but should be avoided by people with joint pain & hyper acidity. For others, 1 lemon with warm water on empty stomach works super well. Black pepper : Just a dash of black pepper with lemon water in morning helps you lose weight quickly.

: Just a dash of black pepper with lemon water in morning helps you lose weight quickly. Amla : My fave fruit for all disorders from obesity, thyroid to diabetes & constipation. Its sour taste helps quicken your fatloss.

: My fave fruit for all disorders from obesity, thyroid to diabetes & constipation. Its sour taste helps quicken your fatloss. Triphala : 1 tsp with warm water at bedtime flushes toxins out and cleanses your system.

: 1 tsp with warm water at bedtime flushes toxins out and cleanses your system. Honey: Best to scrap unnecessary fat as its drying & hot in nature. Never to have with hot water, just luke warm water is perfect.

Avoid/limit following food items to lose weight effectively:

White Sugar

Gluten

Maida

Deep Fried

Alcohol

Coffee/ Tea

Carbonated beverages

She concluded, “Its mandatory to follow healthy eating and exercise, sleeping well and managing stress in order to lose weight sustainably with above remedies. Have herbs with the doctor’s recommendation. Some spices can be too hot for you or might not suit you. To begin anything after consulting an ayurvedic doctor.”

Will you try these natural remedies?