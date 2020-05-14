Coconut oil is one of the most versatile oils available. From making your hair stronger to boosting level of good cholesterol level and energy, it can do it all for you. This incredibly popular super-food can help you lose weight too. Yes, adding something as basic as coconut oil in your daily diet can assist in shedding those extra kilos. Obtained from the dried fruit of coconut palm tree, coconut oil is rich in saturated fats. Here, we tell you how coconut oil can help you get a perfectly-shaped body. Also Read - Weight Loss: Consume Garlic Tea Daily And Bid Adieu to Those Extra Kilos

Boosts Your Metabolism

According to a study published in the International Journal of Obesity and Related Metabolic Disorders, adding coconut oil in your daily diet can help you burn your calories. It contains medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs), that is known to boost your body's metabolic rate and increase the number of calories your body can burn.

Keeps You Satiated For Long

Coconut oil can increase the secretion of hunger controlling hormone called leptin. This is what a research published in the journal Evidence-Based Complementary Medicine states. It increases satiety by improving level of good cholesterol in the body. Notably, fats are quite filling and can prevent overeating.

Prevents Hormonal Imbalance

Being rich in vitamin E, polyphenols, and antioxidants, coconut oil can balance secretion of chemicals that are known to prevent gaining weight due to hormonal imbalance.