Weight Loss: How Actor Karan Hariharan Lost 50kgs With Calisthenics? Know Benefits

Actor Karan Hariharan spoke at length about his tremendous transformation and how he lost almost 50kgs with calisthenics - Here's everything you need to know about this form of strength training to shed kilos, WATCH!

Karan Hariharan’s Weight Loss Journey: The well-known musician Hariharan’s son Karan always knew he wanted to be an actor. It wasn’t until he turned sixteen that he realised his weight was a major roadblock to his dreams. Karan, who weighed 120 kg, dropped around 50 kg with the right mindset, determination and calisthenics. During the promotion of Karan Hariharan’s debut movie ‘Pyaar Hai Toh Hai,’ the actor spoke about his weight loss diet and workout routine. Karan discovered a calisthenics park in Malad and began exercising with the coach, Kirsten Varela. Not only had calisthenics changed his body, but it also allowed him to work out anywhere without any equipment. The actor revealed that he hardly went to the gym anymore. So, what is calisthenics that Karan Hariharan swear by to shed body weight?

What is Calisthenics, Strength Training Exercise For Weight Loss?

Calisthenics is a type of strength exercise that builds natural strength by using the body’s own weight. It included body weight exercises, handstands, handstand pushups, and flying on the bar. These workouts enhance cardiovascular conditioning, strength, flexibility, agility, balance, and coordination. For those who are new to working out, calisthenics exercises are excellent and very helpful. If you have some expertise in the fitness world, there are also many difficult calisthenics exercises that will test your strength. While certain calisthenics routines might take months or even years to master, Karan Hariharan stressed the need for consistency in this area.

What Are The Benefits of Calisthenics?

You can do calisthenics exercises almost any place because they just demand your body weight and minimal equipment. Bodyweight squats and push-ups are only two examples of callisthenics exercises that are quite easy for beginners to learn and don’t carry a significant risk of injury. When beginning a new exercise regimen, calisthenics can help you gain confidence and acquire proper technique before moving on to more difficult versions or adding weight. If you include a variety of upper and lower body movements in your calisthenics training, it may quickly become a full-body workout. To keep your balance and proper form throughout many calisthenics exercises, you must contract your core. A broad range of motion is necessary for calisthenics, which enhances flexibility and mobility. This kind of exercise has the potential to lower injury risk and enhance general health over time.

Karan Hariharan believes – ‘If you’re not enjoying your journey, you’re not gonna stick to it.’

