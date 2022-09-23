Weight Loss: Sleep plays a very important role in the healthy functioning of our body and, therefore, lack of it can result in several health issues such as diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular diseases, mental health disorders, among others. But, did you know that sleep also has a direct link to weight loss? Numerous studies have suggested that restricted sleep and poor sleep quality may lead to metabolic disorders, weight gain, and an increased risk of obesity and other chronic health conditions.Also Read - Weight Loss Diet: Healthy And Light Dinner Recipes That Will Help You Get In Shape - Watch Video

HOW MANY HOURS OF SLEEP DO YOU NEED TO LOSE WEIGHT?

According to Nutritionist, Sonia Bakshi it is recommended to sleep for 7-8 hours. It makes you energetic, thereby, acting as a motivational tool for indulging in a physical activity which is directly related to weight loss. Also, sleeping early reduces the chances of late night snacking on junk food. This will help you avoid tiredness and daytime sleepiness, which "results in an inability to exercise and a lack of motivation,

Sleeping for inadequate hours tends to increase hunger in adults, particularly for calorie-dense foods, which are high in carbohydrates. Another effect could be that sleep deprivation produces fatigue, which leads to decreased physical activity that directly affects weight gain and loss.

Cortisol or the stress hormone is another responsible factor behind weight gain due to sleep deprivation. Cortisol is responsible for our body’s natural ability to get up in the morning and fall asleep at night. It is at its highest just before waking up and gradually decreases during the day until it reaches its lowest at night (indicating to the body that it is time to sleep).

Cortisol levels do not fall as they should during the day when we do not get adequate sleep. When our cortisol levels are elevated for an extended time, our bodies are signalled to store fat and energy.

Get into the habit of leaving all gadgets 1 hour before your sleep time. Do not drink coffee after 5 pm. Drink less water after 8 pm to enable sleep on time.