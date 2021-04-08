New Delhi: A lot of people exercise to stay fit and healthy; most people kick-start their fitness journey to lose weight. They start exercising to shed those extra kilos but there are few potential pitfalls that some might encounter. Many fitness enthusiasts exercise too much, and they end up overeating as a result. In few cases, they do not exercise enough because of which they don’t see positive results on the scale. Wondering how much exercise should one do to lose weight? Also Read - Top 10 Health Tips: Make These Tips a Regular Part of Your Lifestyle To Fight Covid 19

If you aim to reduce weight and stay fit, you can do 30 minutes of exercise when you have plenty of free time or else you can do a quick 15 minutes HIIT workout. Hitting the gym is not mandatory, you can take a walk in the park or jog your way to fitness for 30 minutes a day to stay healthy and in shape. If you are already a member of a gym, then two days of strength training and two days of cardio work wonderfully.

According to a report by TOI, a normal adult should engage in intense exercise for 150 minutes and moderate-intensity exercising for 300 minutes every week. When trying to shed kilos, try to increase the timing and include both cardio and strength training exercise in your routine.

Can’t exercise regularly, then this piece of info might cheer you up!

For those planning to hit the gym to lose weight, take note. A new study suggests that diet is far more important than physical activity including walking, fidgeting, and formal exercise.

The reason is that exercising increases appetite especially with prolonged endurance exercise or with weight lifting that can ultimately sabotage the best of intentions, CNN reported.

People who lose weight gradually (about 1 to 2 pounds per week) are more successful at keeping weight off, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

About 10 percent of our calories are burned digesting the food we eat and roughly 10 percent to 30 percent are lost through physical activity, the study said.

“It could not be more true. What you omit from your diet is so much more important than how much you exercise,” nutritionist Lisa Drayer was quoted as saying to CNN.

All of your “calories in” come from the food you eat and the beverages you drink, but only a portion of your “calories out” are lost through exercise, according to Drayer.