Home

Lifestyle

Weight Loss Tips: How to Manage Body Weight While Working Night-Shift? Expert Speaks!

Weight Loss Tips: How to Manage Body Weight While Working Night-Shift? Expert Speaks!

If you are working night-shift, here's a list of things that you should keep in mind that can help you achieve your weight loss goals.

Weight Loss Tips: How to Manage Body Weight While Working Night Shifts? Expert Speaks!

Weight Loss Tips: Our body most of the part depends on what we eat, secondly on the amount of exercise and last but not least on a good deal of sleep. To shed calories, you need a good metabolism, an exercise program, a proper diet, adequate rest, and some hacks. If you working night-shift, Here’s a list of things that you should keep in mind that can help you achieve your weight loss goals.

Nutritionist, Anjali Mukerjee shares in her Instagram post ”From the health perspective, working the night shift can be quite disruptive in nature and can put one at risk of developing some serious health conditions. However, here are some effective ways to combat the impact caused due to working the night shift.“

You may like to read

How to Manage Body Weight When Working Night Shifts?

Here are some challenges and solutions for those who work the night shifts

Working the night shifts disrupts our 24-hour internal clock that controls our sleep-wake cycles. Studies have shown that eating late at night as many night shift employees do impair their body’s ability to process carbohydrates. This in turn increases their risk of developing diabetes and heart diseases. Another alarming effect is the onset of obesity caused due to irregular and reduced sleep hours which leads to an imbalance in hormone production.

Nutritionist adds, ”Here are some tips to help you combat the adverse effects of working the night shifts”

Eat every 4 hours to keep your weight in check (eat nothing in between) Keep healthy snacks like fruits, nuts, roasted chana, khakhras etc. to munch on during your morning breaks. Include a generous portion of vegetables in form of salads, fruits, whole grains in the form of jowar chapatis, brown rice and wheat bread, and protein-packed food like panner, soy nuggets and green-leafy vegetables.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Lifestyle News on India.com.